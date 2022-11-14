Despite the unpleasant weather, Ballarat residents have shown they are eager to cast their ballot papers early with voting officials describing the inflow as "steady".
For mother and son duo, Jack and Deb, the convenience of early voting was a chance to beat the crowds before the big day on November 26.
"It gave us a lot of flexibility and we could come along whenever we'd like to do it (vote) which was great," Deb said.
She said the voting process at the Eureka Early Voting Centre, located on 328 Eureka Street, was relatively quick, with barely any queues.
"We had to vote absentee because we're actually in the Wendouree electorate but we were coming up this way and there was no one waiting in the absenteeism (line) so it was actually even more convenient because we could walked straight in," Deb said.
However, there were several people in line to vote in the newly named electorate of Eureka.
Meanwhile, at the Wendouree Early Voting Centre at Bridge Mall, foot traffic continued to develop throughout the day.
For a pair of marriage celebrants it was the first time they had decided to cast their papers early.
"We're often called to work on the day due to our job being quite unpredictable so it was nice to get it out of the way," one said.
"The line wasn't too long and we were out fairly quickly."
Early voting is also available in Wendouree at shop 117 of the Stockland Shopping Centre, Gillies Street North, Wendouree.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
