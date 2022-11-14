The Courier
Early voting is now underway as Ballarat residents flock to cast their papers

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated November 14 2022 - 1:57pm, first published 12:52pm
There was a line almost out the door at the Bridge Mall early voting centre at about midday Monday.

Despite the unpleasant weather, Ballarat residents have shown they are eager to cast their ballot papers early with voting officials describing the inflow as "steady".

