Ballarat Bolts fall short of WCCC Twenty20 grand final appearance

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:39am, first published November 14 2022 - 7:00pm
The Ballarat Bolts Women's Cricket Club fell just one win shy of a grand final appearance. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A fifth abandoned match in the Ballarat Bolts' Women's Community Cricket Competition fixture has left the third-placed side stranded, missing out on a grand final appearance with one round remaining.

