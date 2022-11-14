A fifth abandoned match in the Ballarat Bolts' Women's Community Cricket Competition fixture has left the third-placed side stranded, missing out on a grand final appearance with one round remaining.
Matched up against second-placed Frankston, which Ballarat headed into the round two points behind, the Bolts needed to record a win and hope for a Frankston loss in the final round.
Instead, with both sides sharing two points and Ballarat having a bye in the final round, Frankston will go head-to-head with Monash University in the Shield Twenty20 grand final.
The Bolts' Twenty20 season barely got started, with five abandoned matches due to weather they managed to take the pitch just three times, winning two games.
Their two wins came in the opening two rounds against Kingston Heath and Essendon, which defeated Ballarat in round six.
The Ballarat Bolts third division side is just one win away from securing a place in its respective grand final, with a final-round clash with Keilor awaiting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.