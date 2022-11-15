Callum Currie is renewing his ties with the Ballarat region by choosing to line up with Newlyn in the Central Highlands Football League next year.
Currie goes to the Cats having had time with North Ballarat Roosters in the VFL and Redan in the Ballarat league.
He is making the move to Newlyn from Torquay, where he has been since 2019 and played in a losing grand final side last season.
While a premiership evaded him, Currie put himself in the AFL Barwon BFNL records books in the lead up to the grand final by being the first player to kick eight goals in a final in more than a decade.
This goalkicking power - he kicked 54 in 19 games this year - will be a huge asset for Newlyn, which struggled for forward potency last season despite having Marcus Darmody at full forward.
Only five teams scored fewer points than the Cats.
Currie started out at Casterton-Sandford in the Western Border league, going from there to be part of the North Ballarat Rebels program in the TAC Cup under-18 competition.
He graduated to the Roosters in VFL in 2011 and also aligned himself with Redan.
He went home to Casterton-Sandford in 2013 for one season before again joining Redan and again lined up for his home club in 2018, when he also ventured to the Northern Territory Football League.
Currie is the first recruit named by Newlyn and comes just days after the Cats announced that Darmody had been appointed senior coach and would be assisted by long-time Newlyn player Dan Wehrung.
Newlyn finished 11th this year with just five wins.
