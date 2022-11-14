The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election

Victorian election 2022: Labor promises $6 million for Federation TAFE's renewable training centre if it wins election

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 14 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation TAFE's Bill Mundy and Premier Daniel Andrews discuss the second stage of the renewable energy training centre. Picture by Adam Trafford

Federation TAFE's world-leading renewable energies training centre will receive a $6 million injection if Labor wins this month's state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.