A young Mt Clear volunteer who was presented his five-year service certificate in his dying days has been remembered as a selfless firefighter who put the community first.
Connor Prunty, 24, passed away just two days later last week in the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
"He was really sick at the time but he knew what was going on," brother and fellow firefighter Tom Prunty said.
"The award was pretty important to him.
"We took his structure jacket and helmet into the hospital for him.
"The CFA was Connor's second family.
"I really want to thank the Buninyong-Mount Helen brigade. They've been there for both of us.
"They visited Connor many times in hospital and that was a highlight for him, talking about the brigade.
"Even in the Intensive Care Ward he could hear the members' radios going off and he could identify that there was an incident in Kangaroo Flat, solely from fire station number.
"His mind was really active and he had an absolute passion for firefighting and helping others generally."
Cathy Prunty said she also wanted to thank Grampians Health and all the medical staff who looked after her son.
"He was very courageous in the last six weeks, " she said.
"His bravery is the big thing I have got out of all this.
"Connor was very generous, decent and down-to-earth. He was a no-frills kinda guy and would never wear anything with a brand name on it."
Mr Prunty joined the CFA at 19 and a year later won the Captain's Encouragement Award, before being voted Buninyong-Mount Helen Firefighter of the Year in 2019.
He later served as Treasurer and Fifth Lieutenant.
Captain Gareth Smith said he was the first firefighter on the scene at January's Midvale Shopping centre blaze.
"That fire could have been a lot worse and significant damage was prevented," he said.
"It's testament to his skills as a firefighter."
He also helped in the effort to stop a burning plantation on Whitehorse Road, Mount Clear in 2019.
"He was absolutely selfless," Mr Smith said.
The two men also spoke of Connor's willingness to don the uniform in the wee hours and travel long distances to help others - including the 2019/2020 fires in Gippsland and 2019 fires in South Australia's South East.
"When he was at uni and wasn't working, he was always quick to go on one of those interstate trips to battle fires," Mr Prunty said.
"He put a lot into the CFA.
"At home Connor was very quiet, but everyone here said he came out of his shell at the brigade. We saw another side to him."
Mr Smith said his work at the CFA was more than putting out flames:
"He did so much stuff: for example, the Good Friday Appeal. He would be out rattling tins at Midvale or Buninyong for the Royal Children's Hospital.
"He would do maintenance, cleaning - a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff.
"Connor was also going out to fire alarms at 2 or 3am."
He attended Damascus College before studying at Deakin and Swinburne universities.
Mr Prunty said his older brother held several tech and communication-related jobs - including a role with the Police Assistance Line.
Just weeks before he became sick, he began a new role with a brigade mate which involved tracking emergency vehicles.
"Connor went to New Zealand for the training. It was his first trip overseas," he said.
"He loved it and really wanted to go back one day.".
Mr Prunty said his brother also had an eye for detail:
"He was born on 9/8/'98 and died on 11/11/'22.
"That's the kind of information he would always have picked up on."
He will be farewelled this Wednesday from 10.30am at St Alipius, where he went to primary school.
Buninyiong-Mount Helen CFA volunteers will form a guard of honour at his service - followed by a procession past the Greenhill Road fire station, led by his truck.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
