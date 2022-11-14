The Courier

Service award handed to young Mount Clear volunteer, two days before he passed away

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 14 2022
Tom Prunty and Gareth Smith are remembering the life and service of their brother and brigade mate Connor Prunty (inset) who died in the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre on Friday. He was just 24. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A young Mt Clear volunteer who was presented his five-year service certificate in his dying days has been remembered as a selfless firefighter who put the community first.

