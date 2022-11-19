Renovations worth more than $1 million have begun on the Creswick Town Hall - including an urgent stormwater upgrade.
The 146-year-old gold rush gem has been covered in scaffolding - and if the weather holds out, it should reopen ahead of the March 31 CresFest music festival.
"It's a major effort," Hepburn Mayor Tim Drylie said.
"I know it's hard to get people to do these things at the moment, but we're happy we've got contractors on the job - and I believe doing it up increases morale around the town as well."
Heritage restoration specialists SIDA Constructions won a Council tender in August to bring the building back to its original grandeur.
The hall will get a fresh coat of paint - possibly in another colour - plus gutter, roof, chimney and window repairs.
The project includes work to make the hall more accessible.
Cr Drylie said the neighbouring library and Hepburn Council service hub would remain open.
"The other thing we are looking at keeping at this stage is the 'bio box'," he said.
"It was added in 1941 as a projector room - and also doubles as a verandah from the street.
"Heritage experts said it needed to go but a lot of people have strong memories of going to the cinema as a kid and the bio box was part of that."
The renovation is jointly funded by the State and Federal governments as well as Hepburn Council.
It comes after a major makeover for the town hall in Clunes.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
