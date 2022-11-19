The Courier

Creswick Town Hall closed for renovations

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 20 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Creswick Town Hall is a getting a million-dollar makeover to restore it its 1870s glory. Picture HSC.

Renovations worth more than $1 million have begun on the Creswick Town Hall - including an urgent stormwater upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.