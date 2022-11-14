A popular eatery has pushed its profit making to the wayside as it helped support fundraising efforts for what could be a first in tackling homelessness in Ballarat at the weekend.
Emma's Bakery, a much loved Alfredton-based patisserie, donated every dollar from each of their coffee sales from November 11 to the Future Shapers sleep bus proposal.
The sleep bus, which has already seen success in Maroochydore, Melbourne and Sydney, could help house a minimum of 20 rough sleepers in the region.
Owner of Emma's Bakery Emma Conroy said she jumped at the chance to aid in bringing such an innovative solution to life after a friend of hers who is on the Future Shapers committee informed Ms Conroy about the group's plans.
"Our store is always up for fundraising. We do multiple fundraisers throughout the year because when a community gives me so much, the least I can do is give back to the community," Ms Conroy said.
"So a sleep bus, I believe, is super important for Ballarat, especially through the winter months when it's so so cold.
"Being a baker, you drive around sometimes at nighttime or if I do the banking in the middle of the night down in Sturt Street, you can see the homeless, sleeping in little nooks and its always so cold so I thought this was a great opportunity for us to give back."
In addition to their beverage sales going towards the sleep bus on Friday, Emma's Bakery also decorated their shopfront in blue, Future Shapers colours, with employees also backing the cause.
"My manager, Sarah, she kind of grabbed it with both hands as well and planned everything for the day," Ms Conroy said.
"Staff wore blue and just got right behind it so that was great."
The business also left a donation box for the sleep bus on their counter from November 11-13.
All up Ms Conroy said Emma's Bakery had mustered at least $1,000 for the cause.
gforce employment and recruitment apprenticeship and traineeship consultant Joeline Rayment, who forms part of this year's Future Shapers cohort, said their group was needing about $100,000 to get the bus operating here in the region.
She said it was their aim to have all funds required for the bus to predominantly be gathered by those in Ballarat.
"We're wanting this to be something that the community does for the community in that it becomes the community sleep bus," Ms Rayment said.
"That's why, to us, it's so important to do these fundraising events and have the general public and residents of Ballarat come on board and help out that way."
To date just over 16 per cent of the Future Shapers goal of $100,000 has been raised.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
