Kennewell goes after second Magic Millions 2yo Classic on Cup Day

A youngster placed in black-type company at her only start potentially provides the class factor for the $250,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 2yo Classic, 1000m, at Ballarat Cup Day on Saturday.
Pure Paradise made a promising start to her career for Cranbourne trainer Lloyd Kennewell with a second in the listed Debutant Stakes at Caulfield.
While she finished five lengths off the leader, winner King's Gambit is highly regarded.
Kennewell is a previous winner of the 2yo classic.
He scored with La Pomme De Pin in 2017.
Tabata Set is another nomination coming off a solid debut.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained filly came off two Sydney trials to finish fourth in her first visit to the races in the group 3 Ottawa Stakes at Flemington.
Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young are aiming at back-to successes in the feature.
After winning with Cusack last year, the Cranbourne stable has entered unraced Sunsource and Amantine.
This race was previously known as the Magic Millions Ballarat 2yo Clockwise Classic - being the only race in Victoria contested in a clockwise.
First run in 2012, nine editions of the feature were run under these conditions before changing to an anti-clockwise event.
This race and the $175,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 3yo and 4yo Classic, 1100m - also run on Saturday - are the first events in the Magic Millions 2022-23 racing series, which has features in all states.
Cusack is nominated for the $175,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 3yo and 4yo Classic, 1100m, for Saturday.
He has had just the six career starts and has not raced since early August.
Maher and Eustace have five entries, including the unbeaten Tashaka and last-start winners Adament and A Little Deep.
Another of the form runners likely to go to the race is Redzoust from the Ballarat yard of Tony and Calvin McEvoy.
He has won three of his past four starts - two of them on the Ballarat synthetic circuit before a last-start victory at Moonee Valley.
Everest-winning trainer Clayton Douglas might also be heading to the 3yo and 4yo classic with improving Epic Centre.
The gelding won his maiden two starts ago on the Pakenham synthetic before a third at Mornington on a heavy track - an element which might be a key factor at Sportsbet Ballarat.
Fields for the 10-race Ballarat Cup Day program will be declared on Wednesday, with 330 nominations received.
The track was rated a heavy9 on Tuesday morning.
