Staff from Federation University's business programs are on strike as they call for increase job security and protection from constant restructures, course cuts and redundancies.
The National Tertiary Education Union claims nearly a third of staff in business programs face redundancy and the number of courses offered could be reduced by two thirds if university management carry through with its most recent restructure proposal.
"This feeling of uncertainty and desperation among staff as been brewing for quite a while," said Federation University NTEU branch president Mathew Abbott.
"Restructures and cutting in this area have been going on for at least two years, if not more. The latest restructure proposed in the middle of this year, and the final decision announced a week or so ago ... is why people feel so angry and so ready to take action. Things keep getting worse and worse, the cuts more and more severe and people worry about the future of the program," he said.
"The university's shift to a cooperative education model linked with industry and the private sector at the same time shreds its business program staff who have expertise and industry links and are ready and willing to be involved in the new cooperative model. They wonder why they are losing their jobs."
It is unclear how the strike will impact students coming toward the end of the academic year.
As part of Enterprise Bargaining negotiations, members have also called on managements to agree to clearly outline the intended purpose of restructures, then publish evaluations assessing whether they have been successful.
"Assessing the outcomes of changes is a very basic managerial practice, and it is very concerning to learn that the university is opposed to this form of accountability," said striking human resource management Professor Philip Taylor.
IN OTHER NEWS
"This latest round of cuts is devastating for the affected staff but also for regional students who deserve access to high quality course offerings in these areas. Particularly at a time when businesses in regional Australia are adjusting to rapid economic and social change there is a need for a strong business school."
In response, Federation University said a fair outcome for all staff must be sustainable.
"Universities across Australia have been hit hard by COVID-19, with falling student numbers impacting our budgets and forcing us to make difficult choices," they said in a statement..
"Federation, with the great support of our staff, has developed and is implementing a roadmap to a strong and sustainable future. With an agreed schedule for Enterprise Bargaining with the union, we remain hopeful of reaching a fair result for all our staff, while recognising the need to be fiscally responsible during a challenging time for the university sector."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.