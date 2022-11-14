The Courier

Regional prices hold up as big city home prices dive

By Poppy Johnston
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:48am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Capital city property prices have slumped as the central bank lifts interest rates but regional home prices have so far held up better than the rest of the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.