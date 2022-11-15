A classic Ballarat restaurant and a Mair Street upstart have been named in the prestigious 2023 Good Food Guide from The Age.
Mr Jones, a modern Asian on Main Road, received a chef hat once again, after the guide's three-year COVID-induced hiatus.
Chef Damien Jones had previously been awarded a hat from his previous outlet, Catfish Thai.
Meanwhile, making its first appearance in the guide, Italian restaurant Ragazzone was also awarded a chef hat.
The restaurant opened in 2020, persevering through multiple lockdowns.
Other restaurants throughout the region awarded hats in the guide include The Surly Goat in Hepburn Springs, Trentham's Du Fermier, and Beppe in Daylesford, while Lake House in Daylesford was awarded two hats.
See the full list online.
