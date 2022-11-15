Ripon is one of the state's most tightly contested seats. In 2018, Liberal member Louise Staley won by 15 votes after preferences were distributed.
New boundaries mean areas of the former Buninyong seat are now in Ripon including Bunkers Hill, Scarsdale, Smythes Creek and Smythesdale.
Wendouree voters from Invermay and Mount Rowan have also been moved to Ripon.
Mr Smith is a candidate from outside of the Ripon region.
An SFF representative said they want to advocate land usage in the region for duck shooters, prospectors or bush users.
"Public land usage should stay at the worst where it is, and we would like to expand where it is appropriate for a bit more access," they said.
Mr Rigg is a former Ballarat City deputy mayor and current Fire Rescue Victoria employee.
In the past he has been a member of the Labor Party as well as the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party but has since let these memberships lapse.
He said the parties were not a good fit for him and instead decided to run as an independent.
Mr Rigg said roads was one of the top issues for the electorate.
"We need to start building infrastructure that will actually last the test of time," he said.
Mr James is a Clunes resident and former high school economics teacher.
He said he has been interested in politics since he was 16.
Currently, Mr James works as a union representative for private school teachers.
He said the biggest issue facing the electorate at the moment is cost of living.
"We want to see some big investments in renewable energy, which will help drive down the price of power and investments in public housing ... freeing up other parts of the private rental markets for other people," Mr James said.
The former advisor to Premier Daniel Andrews and Yandoit resident has been selected as the Ripon Labor candidate.
She said the biggest issue facing a majority of residents in the electorate was the state of the roads.
"With all the rain that we've had as well, the floods and the damage, but even prior to that, there was a lack of funding for councils to deal with all the thousands of kilometres they're trying to maintain," she said.
Ms Haylett told The Courier, if elected, meeting with Regional Roads Victoria is on the top of her list to do.
Derryn Hinch's Justice Party currently has two members sitting in the Victorian Upper House, including one who represents the Western Victoria Region.
The party works towards increasing sentences for violent crimes, removing "soft judges", tightening the bail system and creating tougher parole conditions.
Ms Staley is the incumbent Liberal candidate who has held the seat for the last eight years.
Ballarat Council's big six projects have been a starting point for funding commitments, Ms Staley said, with a particular focus on health and roads.
"I am here to be the representative of the people of Ripon in the parliament, that is always the thing I want to achieve," she said.
"There is always going to be more to do because communities change, people change, there are new people moving in and new needs."
The UK ecologist has lived in Australia for almost two decades and is a Creswick resident.
She said the climate is one of the biggest challenges facing everyone in Ripon.
"I am fundamentally driven by a desire to end the suffering of all living beings," Ms Sitters said.
Ms Sitters wants to make sure animals are looked after and the landscapes in Ripon are protected.
The party is working to repeal the Victorian Conversion and Suppression law provisions which were passed in February, 2022.
They are also looking to advocate for a Royal Commission into the COVID-19 pandemic response and lift bans on gas exploration to ensure reliability.
Mr Quince is an independent from Ararat who is wanting to give Ripon constituents options outside of the major political parties.
"I will not win, I do not have a budget, a following, or policies. Hell, I do not even have faith in myself," Mr Quince said.
"But we need to get rid of the mentality that the only two parties in Ripon are Liberal or Labor. We need a person that represents farming communities."
He said he would like to see education reform and the legalisation of marijuana.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
