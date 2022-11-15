The Courier
Vic Election

Victorian Election 2022: Ripon Candidates

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Candidates for Ripon in the November 2022 Victorian Election.

Ripon is one of the state's most tightly contested seats. In 2018, Liberal member Louise Staley won by 15 votes after preferences were distributed.

