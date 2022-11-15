The Courier

New women's clinic the latest election offering in the health race

Updated November 15 2022 - 1:26pm, first published 12:30pm
Daniel Andrews is promising $71 million to set up 20 women's clinics across the state if elected.

The Labor party is promising to bring a specialised health clinic for women based at the Ballarat Base Hospital.

