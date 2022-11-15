New women's clinic the latest election offering in the health race

The Labor party is promising to bring a specialised health clinic for women based at the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Women across Victoria will have access to new, specialist health clinics if Labor is re-elected on November 26.
Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that $71 million will go towards improving women's health by launching 20 comprehensive clinics across the state where women, including Aboriginal women and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, can access treatment and advice.
Eight of these will be based in regional Victoria including Geelong, Bendigo and Warrnambool.
"For too long, too many women haven't been listened to and their health issues have been ignored," he said.
"This plan will transform women's healthcare, ensuring every Victorian woman can access the support and treatment they need and deserve."
They have also promised to invest $2 million to provide $20,000 scholarships for 100 extra specialists, to support the training and recruitment of workers for the new clinics and $5.3 million for a mobile Women's Health Clinic to visit more remote parts of the state.
So far in an election campaign that has a strong focus on health, the Labor party has focussed on some big builds in Melbourne along with health services and boosting equipment, including most recently $44 for PET scanners across regional Victoria and in western Melbourne.
The Positron Emission Tomography scanners are imaging tests used to find and monitor the spread of cancers, diagnose heart disease, brain disorders and other conditions by looking at cellular changes to see how the body and will also be based at Ballarat Base Hospital.
One of the Labor Party's signature promises is a new package that includes a $5000 sign-on bonus for newly graduated nurses and midwives who centre the public system.
Under the plan, a $2500 bonus would be paid to graduate nurses and midwives when they enter the public sector between 2022 and 2024 and a further $2500 is paid after two years of employment.
The Coalition's focus has been on bricks and mortar with promises for an overhaul of the Daylesford Hospital, $22 million for Beaufort Hospital and a $200 million for a second campus for Grampians Health in Ballymanus to hold an additional 100 beds.
The coalition is also spruiking $66 million on nine additional surgery robots in eight public hospitals across the state and a promise $325 million to recruit 40,000 nurses.
