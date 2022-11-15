The owners of what could be an exclusive wedding venue in Buninyong say the conditions laid out by council to operate the potential site have left them "apprehensive" of their business' future.
The couple had visions to transform the historic area, formerly home to the Buninyong fire station for 67 years, equipping it with a bridal suite, beer garden and green room.
While they are "thrilled" by the City of Ballarat's support, now months later, the Strangwicks are still struggling to bring their ambitions to life.
On November 4, after a mediation meeting with several objectors including the Buninyong Town Hall on October 18, the council's director development and growth Natalie Robertson granted the Strangwicks a "Notice of Decision to grant a Planning Permit".
However, in addition to the decision to grant a planning permit, the Strangwicks must also adhere to more than 20 constraints.
Ms Strangwick said she felt their business model had been unfairly targeted in relation to other traders in the area such as the Buninyong Town Hall who also host weddings.
One of the conditions which she described as particularly "difficult to navigate" is the requirement "outdoor areas must not be used for functions after 9.00pm".
"We have been so clear in our proposal that we wanted to do a beer garden and a clear marquee at the back of the building because we don't have a lot of land," Ms Strangwick said.
"So as far as our competition in the region, everyone else is able to run their back garden until their permit ends at their normal end of night time. There doesn't seem to be any restrictions on their outside availability that we know of and that we've ever seen.
"So when we read that and when we have to tell our couples that's probably going to be a deal breaker for a lot because during the night and the evening, so many people go from having a sit down meal, doing the formalities, hitting the dance floor, and then everyone just floods outside at different times to get some fresh air and have a drink and mingle outside away from the music and the noise.
"Having that restriction on us means that even if we get through all the formalities, we basically have an hour left after sort of the eight o'clock timeline and we will be telling everyone you have to go back inside for the next two hours.
"We're not sure why that's been placed on us."
Another constraint, which Ms Strangwick found perplexing, was the need for a new parking and traffic management plan despite having commissioned an independent report on the number of car parking spaces by South Yarra-based transport engineering firm, RedSquare Traffic in July.
"Car parking has been the biggest concern among objectors and we've spent so much time looking at this and going over it and discussing it," she said.
"We don't want to send our guests or our couples into the main car parking area of Buninyong because we appreciate that there's restaurants, cafes, and other takeaway businesses in that street.
"So our next option is to use council parking, which is obviously public parking for all. So there's other places that we are really comfortable with that we could send our guests to park."
However, she said while she was able to find suitable parking for her clients which did not impact on the foot traffic of neighbouring shops, she could not control where her patrons parked.
"We're not the council, we can't tell people exactly where they're going to park their cars, but it's been put back on us that it's really our responsibility to do so," Ms Strangwick said.
"This whole car parking sticking point has been really difficult for us, because in some cases, there'll be shared customers because there'll be at one cafe in the morning using a hair salon before the wedding; there'll be across the road getting catering set up.
"There's just so many other variables to the street than just us."
The last condition Ms Strangwick said would be challenging to implement particularly as an events venue is a "noise limiter".
Ivory Pavilion in accordance with the amendments by the City of Ballarat "must install and maintain a noise limiter ("the Device"), with a cut out for exceedance, set at a level by a qualified acoustic engineer, to ensure the escape of amplified music does not exceed the noise level requirements of SEPP N-2."
The SEPP No. N-2 volume level, developed by the Environment Protection Authority as part of the State Environment Protection Policy (Control of Music Noise from Public Premises), aims to "protect people on their properties and in their homes from unreasonable interference from music from indoor and outdoor venues".
Another requirement of this noise limiter also includes it to be set in such a way "the amplification equipment is disconnected for 15 seconds if the sound level generated by the amplification equipment exceeds for one second the maximum sound level for which the monitor is set".
Ms Strangwick said she was unsure how she might put such a measure into practice in a real-life setting considering the nature of their business.
"It would be especially awkward if the music cuts in the middle of a couple's first dance because 15 seconds is actually a long while of silence," she said.
"This might cause people to not book with us."
Ms Strangwick said to enact such constraints was also "stretching their budget".
"Some of the things that we're getting quotes back for are $8,000, seven and a half grand, five grand and that's not to put into the building that's just to open the doors," she said.
"All these conditions have been put on us and we're still fighting so much outgoing money just to appease the council to even get a permit and even once we get the permit from the council, should we go through all those hoops and bounds, we have to go through a building permit as well.
"We knew that expense would be part of it because the planning is step one and then the building permit is step two, but now that we have to put all that money into still the planning permit there's not much left for the building side of things."
IN THE NEWS:
The application for 307 Learmonth Street, Buninyong is currently before the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Should no appeal be lodged by the objectors to VCAT, the notice will revert to a council planning permit within 28 days.
A decision is set to be made by VCAT on December 2.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.