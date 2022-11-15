The Courier

Top sides break away from pack | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant round seven reviews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
November 15 2022 - 4:00pm
John Jackson of Victoria is fully focused during the first rink.

The top four sides in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek division one pennant all recorded wins on Tuesday, extending the gap between them and the teams below them in the standings.

