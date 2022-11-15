The top four sides in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek division one pennant all recorded wins on Tuesday, extending the gap between them and the teams below them in the standings.
City Oval continued its winning ways, taking two rinks in a 70-38 triumph over Clunes which now sees the top-of-the-table side improve to five wins and two draws.
Sitting 11 points behind the ladder leaders is BMS, which also claimed two rinks in its 58-45 win over Victoria.
A win for Victoria could have seen it jump into the top four had other results fallen its way, but instead the 3-4 side falls to sixth place, leapfrogged by Central Wendouree which defeated Webbcona.
It was a nail-biting finish for Central Wendouree in its third win of the season, taking the second and third rinks in the 55 (2) to 58 (14) victory.
Central Wendouree now moves 10 points behind Buninyong, which held on for a 59 (14) to 57 (2) win over Sebastopol.
Sebastopol's third rink heroics, in which it defeated Buninyong by 17 shots, saw it fall three shots shy of snatching its third win of the season.
While fourth-placed Buninyong escaped, third-placed Midlands cruised to a 70-40 win over Creswick, winning all three rinks to remain in touch with second-placed BMS.
