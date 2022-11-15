A man has been convicted after sending graphic and threatening messages to a Ballarat police officer.
Aaron Heaps, 28, pleaded guilty to a single charge at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday - the court was told Heaps was arrested in November 2020 for an unrelated incident, in which he was physically aggressive towards police.
The following day, one of the officers involved received a series of derogatory Facebook messages from Heaps.
"I'll find where you live and start stealing from you; die in your own filth," some of the less aggressive messages read.
The police officer saved the messages, blocked the account, and contacted police.
The following February, Heaps was arrested and interviewed, where police noted he was uncooperative but admitted sending the messages.
According to the police summary, the officer involved was in fear for his family's safety.
Heaps' defence lawyer said at the time the messages were sent, Heaps was suffering from a mental health issue as well a serious and painful dental emergency, for which he was on strong painkillers and self-medicating with alcohol.
"In the aftermath of this matter, he's come to regret his behaviour, and considered the option of apologising to officer involved but there's now an intervention order in place," his lawyer told the court.
"This could be dealt with by way of a fine - we're not dealing with intimidation of a higher level, there's no specific threats to come around to a house, it's just abuse.
"I do note there is no specific threat to the family, to follow them or anything of that nature, it was crass, abusive, derogatory comments - the victim, in his statement, he said he didn't believe (the accused) would do those things but those were his first thoughts.
"As a father myself I can understand that."
IN THE NEWS
Magistrate Ron Saines said courts would often consider prison for this kind of "keyboard warrior" conduct, and it was "chilling for anyone in law enforcement".
"In your case I'm at least satisfied there's some mental health and physical health explanations to account in part for fundamentally wrong and criminal decisions made by you, which reduces the level of your culpability for this offence," he said.
"Whether they're barristers, judges, police, childcare workers, everyone has to do a job and they do it not for personal reasons but to discharge duties in the community.
"Your threatening conduct is a highly serious matter, if it was ever to be repeated I think it'd be a straight up jail sentence."
Heaps was fined $1000 plus costs with conviction.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.