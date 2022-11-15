The Courier
Federation University visual arts students' first exhibition in Unicorn Lane

Nieve Walton
November 16 2022 - 10:00am
Federation Arts Students artwork in Unicorn Lane. Picture supplied.

Art spaces around Ballarat continue to help emerging artists show their work to enthusiasts, with a number of student work is on display in Unicorn Lane.

