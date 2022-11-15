Art spaces around Ballarat continue to help emerging artists show their work to enthusiasts, with a number of student work is on display in Unicorn Lane.
Federation University visual arts lecturer Jimmy Pasakos said having art spaces in town allows students who study in Ballarat to grow their confidence, this way once they have gradated they are able to approach the relevant people to pitch their work to.
"We are trying to use the facilities to have students exhibit their work in a professional environment," Mr Pasakos said.
"It gets a sort of cultural feel happening throughout the city and I think that is really important."
The students work on display are all from the Bachelor of Visual Arts in a class called Collaboration IV, their exhibition is a reflection on COVID-19 lockdowns and the emotions they were feeling at the time.
"Coming from learning in an online environment, having these students stuck in rooms trying to be creative has been quite difficult," Mr Pasakos said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
