Run for a Cause 2022: Olympic marathon runner Lisa Weightman enters 10km

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 15 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 5:20pm
Olympian Lisa Weightman has confirmed she will be on course in Ballarat's Run for a Cause this Sunday. Picture by Getty Images

OLYMPIC marathon runner Lisa Weightman has confirmed she will be a starter in Sunday's Run for a Cause 10-kilometre event.

