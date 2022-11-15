OLYMPIC marathon runner Lisa Weightman has confirmed she will be a starter in Sunday's Run for a Cause 10-kilometre event.
For Weightman, this is not about blasting the field but getting some solid training back in her legs while feeling part of the community and doing what she could to make sure everyone was getting back out enjoying the sport.
The 43-year-old who lives in Melbourne has made a training base in Ballarat, and in particular Creswick where her parents-in-law live. Weightman, who is an associate partner at IBM, also has lots of friends and work colleagues in the area.
When a friend mentioned they were planning to run The Ballarat Foundation's Run for a Cause, Weightman said it was great timing to get on course and enjoy the fundraising while rebuilding her race after contesting the Berlin Marathon in September.
"Running is a lovely sport, it really bring the community together," Weightman said. "It's great to have groups of people you're running and talking with. Running is a great opportunity to be active and social - it's not all about sweating it out. I hope to help show everybody and everyone can run, even a little at a time."
Run for a Cause returns to Victoria Park for the first time in three years after two editions held virtually during the pandemic.
All efforts this year support the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal, directly supporting the city's most needy families with food and toys via frontline welfare organisations this festive season.
Weightman said running was about "creating your own journey".
A veteran international long distance runner, Weightman said if someone told her in her 20s that she would be running her best in her 40s, she never would have believed them.
Weightman takes great inspiration from Ballarat Olympian Steve Moneghetti, who turned 60 in September and continues to set new age-based running goals.
She hoped there would be lots of Ballarat people on course achieving their personal goals in Run for a Cause.
"When we run around Creswick the neighbours know us...It's nice to see when people come up to me and say they never used to run but now can do a few kilometres," Weightman said.
"...Running helps you in so many ways. Mona and I are proving age is no barrier. Eventually things wear out but you set your own objectives in your journey and you can run, as long as you slowly build up."
MORE RUN-SPIRATION
Weightman enters Run for a Cause building back form from a chest infection she sustained after arriving home from Berlin. She said it took time to get healthy and for her lungs to adjust to high-intensity running once more.
High on Weightman's agenda is contesting next month's Australian women's 10,000-metre championship at the Zatopek:10 in Melbourne but she was concerned she might run out of time to be ready.
Weightman is targeting a marathon in the New Year and will chase a world championships qualification for the chance at vying for a fifth Olympic Games, knowing the Australian women's marathon contingent is in strong form.
Ballarat's biggest fun run - and walk - is back on course for the first time in three years.
This is a chance for everyone, of all abilities, to get back moving as one.
Here is all you need to know:
WHEN: Sunday.
WHERE: Victoria Park.
THE CAUSE: Ballarat Christmas Appeal, which directly supports the city's families in need via the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare and Uniting Ballarat.
EVENTS: 8am - 10-kilometre run, 10am - 5km run and walk, 9.40am - 1km children's dash.
THE COURSE: Paths through Victoria Park. The course was last week modified to ensure it remains on solid ground after flooding with the start and finish line, and the events precinct, in Oak Avenue near the inclusive playground.
The 10km course is a double-loop of the 5km course with a slight deviation along Sturt Street in the second lap.
ENTRIES: Close by Saturday, 10pm. There are no entries on the day. Registrations are online at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
BIB COLLECTION: Wednesday to Friday, The Ballarat Foundation office in Lydiard Street; Saturday, event village.
PARKING: No parking permitted in Victoria Park.
