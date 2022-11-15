The Courier

Multi-vehicle crash on busy Sebastopol road

By The Courier
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency crews at the scene of the crash. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Sebastopol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.