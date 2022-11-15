Multi-vehicle crash on busy Sebastopol road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Sebastopol.
Firefighters and police were called to the intersection of Grant Street and Birdwood Avenue at 4pm.
All three of the vehicles, a blue Subaru and a silver Volkswagen and silver Toyota suffered serious damage, however the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident have not been confirmed.
No one was trapped following the incident.
It is not clear if any suffered injuries.
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for comment.
MORE TO COME.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.