As childcare centres across the country struggle to find staff, Great Beginnings Mount Clear centre is building its own workforce with trainees who complete all their education on site.
Trainee educator Zoe Bumpstead started at the centre six months ago as part of a mass-induction trainee pilot program run by G8 education, which operates the Mount Clear centre.
"I wanted to start in the early learning sector, but I wasn't sure how I would juggle work with study until I found the role at Great Beginnings Mount Clear where the study is actually embedded into your daily routine," she said.
Trainees work full-time in the centre and are given three hours a week 'off the floor' to complete work sent to them online.
Study-related practical tasks are completed in the centre, such as conducting observations of children or setting up activities, and their teacher visits monthly to observe each student as they work with the children.
Critical early education workforce shortages have seen some centres close rooms, reduce operating hours and even stop taking new enrolments.
Centre manager Julie Willshire-Pitt, who started her career as a trainee, said the role of childcare educators had changed dramatically over the years but not enough people were willing to take it on, but combining work and study during a traineeship was proving popular for trainees and valuable to centres.
"It's not childcare, it's early education. There's so much required now. We are teaching children, we are not just in there taking photos and building a few blocks, we are actually teaching children, following their interests and expanding on them," she said.
"We do proper observations on children showing where they are leading themselves in to what area of learning and following on every single individual child's needs ... but there's not enough people wanting to take on the job, it's a big, big role and we need more on board which is why trainees are the best thing in the world.
"As a sector we just can't get educators on board. They are leaving, they don't want to do it because they hear how difficult it is, they are not recognised and it's underpaid."
There are currently more than 7200 early childhood education job vacancies across Australia, up more than 1000 in six months with more than half of those vacant jobs in Victoria and NSW.
After the traineeship students can also be supported to go on to further their studies and qualify to become kinder teachers.
IN OTHER NEWS
"If we are going to overcome our current workforce shortage challenges, investing in growing our own educators and teachers and nurturing meaningful career pathways is so important," she said.
Ms Willshire-Pitt said demand for childcare across Ballarat continues to grow. Great Beginnings Mount Clear has 104 places for children aged under school age, with up to 85 children attending each day, and 22 after school care places and her phone is constantly ringing with parents looking for care for their youngsters.
And she said trainees become an important part of the team as soon as they begin.
"You are not just a trainee, you are a part of our team. You have a contract, you are full-time and part of the team," she said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.