Man and woman taken to hospital following Millbrook crash

UPDATE 8.30am Wednesday: Ambulance Victoria said a man in his 20s was treated for minor injuries.
A female in her late teens was treated for upper body injuries.
Both were taken to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
EARLIER: Three people, including one who appears to be in a serious condition, are being taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision at Millbrook on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Yendon-Egerton Road about 6.25pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said all three are being taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
"Two appear to be in stable conditions and one appears to be in a serious condition with an upper body injury." the spokesperson said.
Further details of the patients' injuries, ages or genders could not be confirmed at the time of publication.
It was the second multi-vehicle crash in the Ballarat region on Tuesday.
