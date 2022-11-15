The Courier
Multi-vehicle crash at Millbrook send two people to hospital

Man and woman taken to hospital following Millbrook crash

UPDATE 8.30am Wednesday: Ambulance Victoria said a man in his 20s was treated for minor injuries.

