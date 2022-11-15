The Courier

Multi-vehicle crash at Millbrook

By The Courier
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:39pm, first published 7:30pm
Three people being taken to hospital after crash east of Ballarat

Three people, including one who appears to be in a serious condition, are being taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision at Millbrook on Tuesday evening.

