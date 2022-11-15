The Courier

Greater Western Victoria Rebels unveil AFLW premiership player as full-time Girls coach

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Riley during the 2021-22 NAB League girls season. Picture by Adam Trafford

AFLW premiership player and Ballarat local Sally Riley will lead the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls side in 2023 in an historic move that sees all NAB League programs boast dedicated full-time coaches for both their boys and girls teams next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.