AFLW premiership player and Ballarat local Sally Riley will lead the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls side in 2023 in an historic move that sees all NAB League programs boast dedicated full-time coaches for both their boys and girls teams next season.
It comes after the AFL committed to boosting the resources available to girls pathway programs in Victoria and Tasmania.
Drafted by Adelaide in the 2016 AFLW Draft, Riley was a part of the Crows' premiership side in the league's inaugural season, before joining the Gold Coast Suns in 2019.
Riley retired from professional football in 2021 and returned to Ballarat, joining the Rebels program as an assistant coach.
"We are extremely excited to have Sally on board in a full-time capacity," Rebels Regional Talent Operations Lead Brooke Brown said.
"We know that she will add so much value to the program with her skills, knowledge and passion for development."
The former Crows and Suns midfielder was also an assistant coach for the under-23 All Stars team that went head-to-head with the AFLW Academy in May.
The All Stars side featured Rebels players in Tahlia Meier and Jamie Lee Speakman, who matched up against Rebels teammate Paige Scott of the AFLW Academy.
The Rebels also confirmed that David Loader will continue as head coach of the boys' program for a third consecutive season, after leading the Rebels to a fourth-place finish at the end of the home-and-away season.
Loader joined the Rebels program in 2021, following five seasons with North Melbourne as development coach and head coach of the Kangaroos' VFL side.
The 2022 Rebels Boys side included Aaron Cadman, who is being touted as a contender for the number one pick in the AFL Draft, to be held November 28.
The Darley junior averaged almost three goals and 17 disposals per game for the Rebels.
