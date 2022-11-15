A delivery truck and a tractor have collided east of Ballarat, blocking Bungaree-Wallace Road in both directions.
The accident happened just east of the Bungaree township - and was first reported at 8.32am, near the corner of Torpys Road.
Witnesses said the truck had Coca-Cola branding and the driver was pale and badly shaken.
Ambulance Victoria later confirmed they were assessing a male who was believed to be in a stable condition.
Passers-by also said the tractor was a new Moorabool Council vehicle that was in the area mowing roadside grass.
The condition of the tractor driver is unknown.
Conditions were overcast but fine at the time, although the roadside was still boggy after recent rains.
Firefighters washed away several litres of spilt oil.
Civilian drivers helped the block Bungaree-Wallace Road while they waited for police.
CFA volunteers from Millbrook and Bungaree were called to the scene.
More to come.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
