A fresh face has emerged as the mayor of Hepburn Shire Council at a virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Cr Brian Hood was nominated for the position by his colleague Cr Juliet Simpson.
The motion was seconded by Cr Don Henderson with Cr Hood accepting the nomination.
While Cr Hood has stood as deputy mayor of the shire in 2020, it will be his first time as mayor for 2023.
At the meeting, Cr Hood thanked his fellow councillors for the opportunity to lead the shire for the next 12 months.
"It is an honour to take on this role and I am excited to represent the community of Hepburn Shire," he said.
"As a council we are focused on delivering important services for the community and infrastructure projects that serve the community's long-term needs.
"We are also acutely aware of the importance of financial responsibility, particularly as we recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent major storm and flood events.
"I look forward to working alongside my fellow councillors and with staff to deliver projects and services, along with the commitments outlined in our four-year council plan, within our capacity."
Cr Hood was elected to the Coliban Ward in October 2020.
He said he was eager to see key projects in the shire such as the Trentham Community Hub and Creswick Trails completed.
Cr Don Henderson nominated Cr Lesley Hewitt for the role of deputy mayor. This was seconded by Cr Juliet Simpson with Cr Hewitt ultimately accepting the nomination.
"I hope to do my best to support Cr Hood to use my experience as mayor to assist but also to use my other life experiences in helping continue to give advice," Cr Hewitt said.
"I look forward to a productive and worthwhile year that will be of benefit to residents and ratepayers across the whole shire."
She was formerly the mayor during 2020 to 2021 however, this will be her first time as deputy mayor.
Cr Hewitt was elected to represent the Birch Ward in October 2020.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
