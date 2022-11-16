The Courier

Hepburn Shire Council nominates Cr Brian Hood as new mayor

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
November 16 2022 - 11:00am
Cr Brian Hood has been nominated as the new mayor for the Hepburn Shire Council while Cr Lesley Hewitt will take on the role as the new deputy mayor. Picture by Hepburn Shire Council.

A fresh face has emerged as the mayor of Hepburn Shire Council at a virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

