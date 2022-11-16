The Golden Plains Shire has elected a new mayor and deputy mayor for the 2022/23 term, both holding the position for the first time.
Cr Brett Cunningham was elected as mayor on Tuesday night, currently serving his first term as councillor.
"It is an honour and a privilege to be elected as the mayor of Golden Plains Shire Council," he said in a statement.
Before the meeting on Tuesday night there were three nominations for mayor, Cr Cunningham, Cr Les Rowe and Cr Gavin Gamble.
Cr Gamble withdrew his nomination for mayor, while Cr Cunningham and Cr Rowe both made a speech to convince their fellow councillors of their nominations.
Cr Cunningham said he is ready to be mayor after developing his skills as a councillor.
"I believe the time is right, during the past two years I have worked diligently to increase my knowledge of the workings in local government," he said.
Cr Cunningham received the majority, with four votes.
"With an honest, and hard work ethic, I am passionate about the local communities in Golden Plains," Cr Cunningham said.
"The coming 12 months will be challenging for residents of our community and I look forward to continuing to work and serve the residents of Golden Plains, now in the position of mayor."
There were four nominations for deputy mayor - Cr Gamble, Cr Owen Sharkey, Cr Rowe and Cr Ian Getsom.
Cr Gamble was elected as deputy mayor with four votes while the other councillors each received one vote.
Cr Gamble is currently serving his first term as councillor and has just served his first term of mayor during the 2021/22 period.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
