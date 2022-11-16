Peterkin tops Ballarat Show sheaf tossing event

Andrew Peterkin rounded out the year's sheaf tossing circuit with victory at the Ballarat Show on Sunday.
From Warrenheip, Peterkin took out the open championship with a throw of 13m.
The seasoned-veteran had 0.5m to spare over first-year competitor James Price.
Price did not go away empty-handed from the Australian Sheaf Tossing Association event though.
He took out the open handicap ahead of South Australia's experienced powerhouse Sheridan Holland.
The event attracted the biggest field of competitors for the year with 15 taking part.
