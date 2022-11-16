The sun has been shining, the roses are in bloom and the track is improving as each day passes.
For Ballarat Turf Club chief executive officer Belinda Glass, that means it is full steam ahead to Saturday's Ballarat Cup meeting.
Glass said rain over the past week had led to some concerns from potential racegoers about the status of the race meeting, given a number of other country race days around the state had been called off or transferred, but the outlook for the next two days was promising.
He said the track had been upgraded over the past few days and the weather forecast led to the belief that this trend would continue.
The Sportsbet Ballarat track was rated a heavy9 on Tuesday.
This was upgraded to a heavy8 on Wednesday.
"We are getting into a stronger position every day," Glass said.
She said although rain was forecast for Saturday, the track was well placed to cope with any race day fall.
"Hopefully like last weekend any rain might hold off until late in the day - after the races."
Glass said the club was delighted with the response of trainers to the metropolitan class meeting, with strong numbers and quality fields across the board.
The listed $500,000 Ballarat Cup, 2000m, has attracted a field of 15.
Glass said obviously grassed areas for racegoers had been impacted by rain over a sustained period and patrons needed to be aware of this when selecting footwear.
"We want everyone to dress in their finest for the return of unlimited crowd numbers, but also to have a full awareness of conditions," she said.
Glass said such had been the public response there was more marquee infrastructure than any time in the past decade.
FASHIONS will remain a focus for Cup Day, but the BTC is taking a new approach.
The club has replaced the traditional fashions on the field, featuring catwalk parades, with a social media-based competition.
Glass said patrons were being invited to take selfies in front of a special backdrop on a lawned area and submit them via social media hashtagged #ballaratfashions by Friday, November 25.
She said the competition was open to all adults and children, with one overall winner.
SPORTSBET is again putting up $10,000 in prizemoney for a backward running race.
The event is open to anyone attending the meeting, with the 24 participants to be selected via a random draw.
It will take place between races four and five.
"I love the quirky nature of the event. It's always a lot of fun."
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.