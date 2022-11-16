The Courier

Track upgrades ensure its full steam ahead for Ballarat Cup Day

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat racecourse manager Nick Stubbs, pictured with the Ballarat Cup trophy, has the track and surrounds in great shape for Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The sun has been shining, the roses are in bloom and the track is improving as each day passes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.