VISITOR interest has already been strong in the chance for a rare running double in Ballarat.
Prince of Wales Parkrun's launch comes a day before Run for a Cause returns to Victoria Park for the first time in three years.
Inaugurals, as they are called in Parkrun parlance, attract high interest worldwide and the added bonus of backing up with the city's biggest charity run has been enticing Melburnians to book a weekend stay.
Longtime Parkrun ambassador Bruce Purdie encouraged Ballarat people to get running and walking to support both events and make a fun weekend challenge.
Mr Purdie said the new Parkrun course had plenty to offer in the Prince of Wales sporting precinct, close to Ballarat Botanical Gardens, the farmers' market and a bit of history with the old Ballarat Agriculture High School silo a key feature on course.
The new event replaces Ballarat Parkrun, which was no longer feasible to run in Victoria Park each week.
Parkrun is a free, timed five-kilometre event on Saturday mornings at 8am. Run for a Cause supports the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal with 10km and 5km events and a 1km children's dash. Enter: ballaratfoundation.org.au.
MORE RUN-SPIRATION
Ballarat's biggest fun run - and walk - is back on course for the first time in three years.
This is a chance for everyone, of all abilities, to get back moving as one.
Here is all you need to know:
WHEN: Sunday.
WHERE: Victoria Park.
THE CAUSE: Ballarat Christmas Appeal, which directly supports the city's families in need via the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare and Uniting Ballarat.
EVENTS: 8am - 10-kilometre run, 10am - 5km run and walk, 9.40am - 1km children's dash.
THE COURSE: Paths through Victoria Park. The course was last week modified to ensure it remains on solid ground after flooding with the start and finish line, and the events precinct, in Oak Avenue near the inclusive playground.
The 10km course is a double-loop of the 5km course with a slight deviation along Sturt Street in the second lap.
ENTRIES: Close by Saturday, 10pm. There are no entries on the day. Registrations are online at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
BIB COLLECTION: Thursday to Friday, The Ballarat Foundation office in Lydiard Street; Saturday, event village.
PARKING: No parking permitted in Victoria Park.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.