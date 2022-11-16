The Courier

More infill could be coming to Ballarat East in the form of 30 new lots

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
November 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An application to create "30 single storey dwellings" at 626 York Street, Ballarat East is currently before the City of Ballarat.

More infill development in Ballarat East could soon be a reality as a consultancy firm, on behalf of a client, has applied to create 30 new "single storey brick veneer dwellings" at 626 York Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.