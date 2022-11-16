More infill development in Ballarat East could soon be a reality as a consultancy firm, on behalf of a client, has applied to create 30 new "single storey brick veneer dwellings" at 626 York Street.
The area site, which measures about 9,916 square-metres, currently consists of a gravel driveway and a corrugated shed. It is categorised as a General Residential Zone.
Inception Planning, a Ballarat-based town planner, has prepared a report for the proposed development which is set to include 15 two bedroom, 10 three bedroom and five four bedroom properties.
Each three and four bedroom site will have a dual garage while each two-bedroom dwelling will have a "single bay" garage.
Access to the houses is to be made via the existing roadside boundary of York Street with a 6.1 metre crossover to be installed which runs the length of the central driveway, 47.56m, to the holding of the site.
There will also be six visitor car parking spaces made available within the accessway.
Additionally, a garden area of 35.7 per cent or 3513 sqaure-metres will be provided on location.
The report wrote the proposed development meets the City of Ballarat's planning framework which encourages infill development that is "at a scale appropriate to their relative distance to high frequency public transport, activity centres (and) employment" and took "into account the neighbourhood character".
"Infill development is a key tenet of local planning policy. The proposal will increase the supply of residential development, therefore providing future housing choices in the area and will realise urban consolidation in a sustainable location, consistent with local housing policy," it wrote.
The report also highlighted how the subdivision could help in addressing the region's "current lack of investment within the unit and townhouse market" without detracting from the suburb's character.
"Ballarat is a developing urban centre which is experiencing an incredibly competitive property market both for purchasers and renters, a lack of a properties on the market are ensuring that housing is becoming a struggle predominantly for those within the community grouped within the lower socio-economic class," it said.
"Consideration of the interface of the subject land to York Street is automatically retained given the lot layout and placement of future dwellings. The subject site is ideally sited given infill development is present to the east, Julian Lane to the south and council reserve to the west.
"The multi-unit development will diversify the housing stock in the area by providing a modern townhouse style development, an alternative to the older housing stock in this area and provide for a supply of housing in a desirable area with appropriate diversification of styles throughout."
IN THE NEWS:
Regarding vegetation it was identified by CIVICA arborists 23 of the 55 trees on 626 York Street are indigenous to Ballarat and three were native.
However, all the trees assessed aside from five, considered either dead or a weed, will be retained if a planning permit is issued.
All allotments are proposed to be sized below an area of 200 square-metres.
To submit a response regarding the application click here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.