There are few Damascus College students on this year's Energy Breakthrough team who have competed in the marathon race.
This is because of the Maryborough event's two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, meaning it has not been held since 2019.
But the college's Sustainable Racing Team is prepared for the 24-hour street circuit event, having started two years ago.
SRT co-captain and year 10 student Lucas Wells said although the team had many new members, the students had trained a lot to prepare for the 24-hour street circuit event.
"I think everyone knows how to ride. There is a lot of unknowns but the team has been preparing well," Lucas said.
"We have had a lot of new members join the past two years and they have all learnt quickly and adapted."
After putting the final touches to their vehicles on Wednesday, about 30 SRT members will travel to Maryborough on Thursday for the start of the four-day event.
The students, ranging from years seven to 12, have all been involved in designing and building three hybrid vehicles for the race.
The hybrid category is technically challenging, with students seeing how far their limited fuel allocations can carry them in the endurance race.
Lucas said he was confident the SRT would complete the circuit, after successfully racing for eight hours at an event at Tailem Bend, South Australia, this year.
The team's hybrid vehicles are expected to travel between 700 and 900 kilometres over 24 hours in Maryborough.
Damascus College SRT co-ordinator Alan Strange said participating in the SRT, an extra curriculum program, taught students many skills including engineering, creativity, management, physicality and team work.
He said the program allowed all year levels to work together which he said was "quite humbling to see them build their character and see them interact with each other".
"It caters for a wide range of interests and abilities as well," Mr Strange said.
"It's wonderful to see the return of Energy Breakthrough, especially considering the big gap in the three years."
More than 5000 students from more than 110 schools around Victoria, including Ballarat, are expected to attend Energy Breakthrough.
Central Goldfields Shire councillor and Energy Breakthrough governance group chairperson Liesbeth Long said excitement was building for the event.
"There's lots of fun to be had for residents of all ages and so we'd love to see our community come along, experience the excitement first-hand and enjoy a great day out," Cr Long said.
"Not only does the EB central offer a great viewing point for all the action, but at the same time you can enjoy engaging displays and find out more about the latest technology whilst enjoying the festival atmosphere."
Energy Breakthrough will be held at Princes Park from November 16 to 20.
