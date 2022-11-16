Police and Crime Stoppers Victoria have launched a campaign encouraging drivers to submit their own footage of drivers behaving badly.
'You Never Know Who's Watching' has been prompted by a 12 per cent rise in the road toll.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state road toll stood at 219, compared to 196 at the same time in 2021.
The last fatal accident in Ballarat was the death of a 28-year-old Truganina truck driver on the Western Freeway at Mount Rowan on September 28.
"With more people installing dashcams and recording devices in their vehicles, Crime Stoppers encourages sharing of footage to their online platform," Crime Stoppers Victoria Chief Executive Stella Smith said.
"Crime Stoppers is asking the people of Ballarat to upload images and footage of unsafe behaviour on the roads.
"It's a simple process to upload pictures and/or videos and can be done on a mobile or computer.
"You can even choose to remain anonymous."
She said Crime Stoppers was protective of the people who came to them with information, but they had taken the unusual step of releasing de-identified clips of recent near misses to help prevent fatalities.
Road Policing Superintendent John Fitzpatrick said dashcam footage was an incredibly powerful tool for identifying serious and reckless offending.
"Whether it's hooning, deliberately ignoring traffic signals or driving distracted, careless and reckless driving won't be tolerated," he said.
"The penalties for careless and reckless driving are significant, with fines in the thousands, vehicle impoundment and even potential jail time."
Although the exact causes are unknown, police across the greater Ballarat region have faced a busy 24-hours dealing with accidents including smashes in Sebastopol, Millbrook and Bungaree.
The campaign comes after Moorabool police launched Operation Broadwing - a month-long blitz on illegal trail bike riding on public roads and walking tracks.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
