Dob in Ballarat's bad drivers, and send the video too say police

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 16 2022 - 6:34pm, first published 5:00pm
Police and Crime Stoppers Victoria have launched a campaign encouraging drivers to submit their own footage of drivers behaving badly.

