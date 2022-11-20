The Courier

Golden Plains shire debate the need for a deputy mayor

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 21 2022 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents in the northern section of Golden Plains shire are at the centre of councillors' discussions about the need for a deputy mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.