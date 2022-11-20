Residents in the northern section of Golden Plains shire are at the centre of councillors' discussions about the need for a deputy mayor.
Under the 2020 local government act, councillors can vote if the shire should appoint a deputy.
Cr Owen Sharkey said councillors should take into account the extra money this would cost ratepayers.
The deputy mayor is given an additional $18,000 for the role, Cr Sharkey said this money could be used elsewhere for road maintenance or mental health services.
"Let's be open and frank with the community, it is an exorbitant amount of ratepayers money and we have the opportunity to deliver something [else]," he said.
Cr Sharkey said the Golden Plains shire is not as big as neighbouring areas like Ballarat or Geelong.
If the mayor needed extra support attending events or representing the council, he said the other councillors could step up to help rather than appointing a deputy.
"The world keeps rotating, if someone can not attend [an event], it is not the biggest problem in the world," he said.
Cr Les Rowe said he agreed with Cr Sharkey that the $18,000 could be spent elsewhere, he suggested putting the money towards rate hardship support.
Cr Helena Kirby and Cr Gavin Gamble voiced their opinions in favor of the deputy position.
Cr Gamble, the former mayor, said he thanked Cr Kirby for her service as deputy mayor "because she allowed me to see, particularly the northern part of the shire was represented", he said.
"We have an unusual layout with our civic centre here in Bannockburn, an hours drive to the top of the shire," Cr Gamble said.
"The people in the north are more Ballarat people, we are more Geelong people down here so there is a unique difference."
Cr Gamble said it was important for the shire to have representations in the north, especially for functions about the 2026 Commonwealth Games or big vision planning that involves places like Smythesdale.
"It is easy to say let's just save money, but the point of having a council is to represent the community and we can not do that as effectively without a deputy mayor."
Cr Kirby said she thought the position of deputy mayor was vital for the shire.
When Cr Kirby was elected as deputy mayor, there was not an extra payment attached to the role, she said serving and representing the community was more important.
At the end of the discussion five councillors voted for the motion to elect a deputy mayor.
Cr Sharkey and Cr Rowe both voted against.
At the end of the Tuesday night's meeting, Cr Brett Cunningham was voted at the 2022/23 mayor and Cr Gamble was voted as deputy mayor.
This will be their first time in the roles, while Cr Gamble was mayor during the 2021/22 term.
In the Pyrenees Shire, Cr Ron Eason was elected for this third term as mayor.
The Pyrenees shire decided at their meeting to not appoint a deputy mayor.
Cr Eason said the team of councillors worked well together and were able to support him if he was unable to attend an event.
In Hepburn, Cr Brian Hood was elected for his first term as mayor while in the Central Goldfields, Cr Grace La Vella was elected unopposed for the position.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
