MOUNT Rowan students have put their collective, creative efforts on display to welcome the community back on campus in a special night out for the first time in three years.
Year 10 art student Harrison Staley said he was proud to have his best pieces from his portfolio this year chosen for Arts After Five. It is a handy boost for Harrison, who plans to study art in VCE next year but he said his works were only part of the bigger picture.
"I'm proud of every other student who has their work on display. All students have worked really hard for this," Harrison said. "Being back in class has certainly been better than home learning, when you would easily get distracted...There are some really interesting and impressive pieces by students."
Arts After Five features selected works from years seven to 12 art classes, including studio arts, visual communication and design and a range of year nine and 10 electives. Works featured a range of digital, mixed and traditional art methods, including textiles, ceramics and sculpture.
The collective pieced together more than 70 art works. Most pieces had been framed and displayed on custom-made wall hangings, across three galleries for families and friends to peruse and mingle.
Performing arts ensembles were also on show across the campus to add to the showcase.
Year 12 studio arts student Kaitlyn Milos' work Bone Flourish has been purchased to add to the school's art legacy and inspiration as Arts After Five continues to build.
