There is one more sleep until the Ballarat Cabaret Festival is back on the stage, and audiences have the opportunity to be involved.
"Glee Club started 17 years ago, because a whole lot of people told me how much they love singing but they were too busy to join a choir," musical director Vicky Jacobs said.
"I thought, I bet there is a way to do this group singing thing where you get all the fun bits of a choir without having to do the boring bits, like committing," she said.
Jacobs said Glee Club was all about coming and singing for the fun of it, you just turn up with your ticket and leave with a smile on your face.
"We make it possible for everyone to just jump in at their own level," Jones said.
Either you can take the melody or Jones will suggest high or low options for people who want to try something trickier.
Jones said she has been wanting to bring the Glee Club to Ballarat for a long time and the festival was the perfect excuse.
The Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute will be filled with glitz and glamour on Friday and Saturday night as local and Melbourne-based talents perform.
Ballarat Cabaret Festival artistic director Issie Hart said cabaret was based on a tradition of theatre, but was stripped back and tends to take place in more intimate settings.
"Often it is a little bit wild, a little bit edgy and it is full of surprises, anything can happen," Hart said.
2022 will be the first time the new festival is performing to live audiences in person.
In 2021 COVID-19 restrictions made it difficult to plan shows and forced the festival to go online.
Before 2021, the festival was run by Her Majesty Theatre and the City of Ballarat council but has not run in a number of years.
"As a smaller independent arts organisation, we are hoping that the festival will be a little more sustainable and longer-lasting," Hart said.
Local talent Vivian Fonteyn's show Born in a Trunk will make its Ballarat debut.
"It is my coming-of-age story about how I found myself in the modern world," Fonteyn said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
