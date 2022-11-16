Despite early voting opening for the state election, both sides of government are continuing to announce campaign promises.
Over the last two days the Labor government has announced a number of funding promises for the women's health sector.
Specific Ballarat promises include a dedicated women's health clinic as part of Ballarat Base Hospital.
While the operations of this clinic will be associated with the hospital, the exact location of the service will be decided by Grampians Health if the Labor government is elected after the November vote.
... a focus on areas of women's health that has been quite hidden, invisible, even stigmatised, and certainly unrecognised.- Womens Health Grampians chief executive Marianne Hendron
On Wednesday the minister for women Natalie Hutchins was in Ballarat to announce a further $79 million of investment across the state into women's health services.
This would include a Women's Health Research Institute to help address the gender gap in medical research such as finding new ways to treat endometriosis.
They are working towards doubling the number of surgeries for endometriosis and associated conditions.
This could begin at the start of next year if their election campaign is successful.
Womens Health Grampians chief executive Marianne Hendron said these additional services would be a great addition to the services in Western Victoria.
"We are really pleased to have a focus on areas of women's health that has been quite hidden, invisible, even stigmatised, and certainly unrecognised," she told the media on Wednesday.
Ms Hendron said sometimes women in the most western or northwestern parts of the state have to travel five hours to Ballarat to access the services.
If they are not available in Ballarat they will need to add another hour to get to Melbourne.
"The complexities with families in terms of transport and childcare, is really enormous, not to mention the cost," Ms Hendron said.
"I think they will be very appreciative of the opportunity even if it reduces it to one hour's travel."
Under the suite of announcements made on Wednesday the Labor government is proposing an inquiry into women's pain management to find systemic issues, research support services, support groups and mental health programs.
IN THE NEWS:
"Women make up more than 50 per cent of our population and yet too often, they are not referred to in research around a whole range of health issues," incumbent candidate for Eureka, Michaela Settle said.
"This announcement is incredibly important in putting women at the centre of research."
Shadow health spokesperson Georgie Crozier said the Labor government's track record could not be relied upon.
"You cannot trust the man who has failed to support the health of Victorian women over the past eight years to do anything about it now," she said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.