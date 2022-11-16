The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

Victorian election 2022: women health targeted in Labor promises

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 19 2022 - 8:19pm, first published November 16 2022 - 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendouree incumbent Juliana Addison, Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins, Womens Health Grampians chief executive Marianne Hendron and Eureka incumbent Michaela Settle. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Despite early voting opening for the state election, both sides of government are continuing to announce campaign promises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.