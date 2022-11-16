The Courier

Woman to appear in court over fatal crash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 17 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newtown (Scarsdale) personal trainer Christine Stewart died after a Murray Valley Highway collision on January 25. Picture from Bens Army.

A woman from the Echuca area has been charged after a crash that killed Newtown (Scarsdale) personal trainer Christine Stewart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.