A woman from the Echuca area has been charged after a crash that killed Newtown (Scarsdale) personal trainer Christine Stewart.
The collision happened on the Murray Valley Highway at Torrumbarry on January 25.
Police said Ms Stewart was driving a Mitsubishi Triton at the corner of Farley Road, when a Ford Ranger collided into the rear of the car.
Ms Stewart died at the scene.
Her passenger, a 24-year-old Altona Meadows woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Ford driver - a 29-year-old woman from the nearby town of Patho - was taken to hospital and later interviewed.
On Tuesday she was charged with dangerous driving causing death and she will appear at Echuca Magistrates' Court on November 22.
Ms Stewart was well known in the Ballarat fitness industry and was the mother of three young children.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.