WATCH: Drinks truck bursts into flames, closing highway

UPDATE 10.45am:
Police at the scene of a truck fire in Buninyong said the fire likely began at the rear undercarriage of the truck.
The driver, from Geelong, and his passenger are unhurt.
Another motorist notified the driver about the fire, who quickly pulled over.
It's understood the food and drinks truck had been making deliveries across Ballarat and Buninyong - passers-by may have heard a few pops as the canned drinks exploded.
PREVIOUSLY:
Firefighters have brought a raging truck fire under control in the centre of Buninyong.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene on the Midland Highway just before 10am on Thursday to find the truck fully engulfed in flames.
Both sides of the highway are now closed, and a specialist tow truck has just arrived.
The truck had pulled over to the side of the road heading towards Ballarat just before Inglis Street, and is not carrying any dangerous goods.
It's not known if anyone was injured, and a strong smell of smoke and fuel remains.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible - traffic is being diverted down a service road Geelong-bound, with police directing traffic.
It's the third major incident involving trucks on the highway through Buninyong this year, following a rollover in April and an out-of-control crash in May.
