CUSTOM-made decorations are in place and The Courier can confirm the city's most loved festive characters are on the way.
Floral Christmas reindeer, towing Santa's sleigh, are set to land in Sturt Street Gardens soon to bring a bit more cheer to town.
City of Ballarat crews have begun transforming central streets into the annual "festive wonderland".
Five weeks remain until Santa flies in to make his Christmas Eve rounds.
His floral reindeer have become one of the favourite Christmas fixtures in Ballarat with people taking selfies and festive photos in the sleigh the past seven years.
The giant Sturt Street cedar tree will feature decorations designed by Ballarat artists Caroline Keys, Sally Gregory, Melinda Muscat and Margie Balazic.
Keys offered a little nostalgia in bringing back Balla Rat, who starred in the 2018 Ballarat Christmas trail. This time Balla Rat is doing a Nutcracker impression in a Redcoat uniform, inspired by Sovereign Hill.
Gregory's Christmas koala and possum also carry the Eureka star in gold, which is proudly atop a Christmas tree. She said the "joyful design" is about coming together with family and friends to decorate the Christmas tree.
Muscat's Angel Face depicts an angel she typically makes out of plaster along with a bird, star and Christmas stockings she makes out of tin to hang on the tree.
Balazic has captured the Victorian era yuletide with the Alfred Bells, which rang out for the first time from Ballarat Town Hall on Christmas Day in 1871.
"It's remarkable the bells continue to make presence and continue to chime with an ever-lasting impression after 150 years," Balazic said. "As change is upon our world, the echoes from the past will continue to bring joy for many generations."
Meanwhile, the giant walk-through bauble that sits at the end of the Bridge Mall will also soon be in place.
City of Ballarat is also yet to release its full Christmas celebrations schedule.
