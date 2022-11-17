Darley will be hoping the weather holds off long enough to snare the two wickets it needs for an outright win and with it a strong chance to move to the top of the Ballarat Cricket Association ladder.
The Lions find themselves in a dominant position after last week's brilliance against Buninyong that saw them dismiss the Bunnies for 51 before declaring on 2-171 after 20 overs and later leaving the hosts reeling at 8-22 come stumps.
Darley's biggest threat looks to be the conditions - again - with Saturday's forecast one of a very high chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm, most likely in the afternoon and evening.
Opening bowler Madushanka Ekanayaka (4-16) finds himself one wicket away from another personal milestone in Buninyong's second innings, building on the success of Liam Cornford (6-7) in the first innings.
The Bunnies trail by 97 runs with number nine Ethan Giri and number 10 Geordie McLeod at the crease.
Elsewhere, Mt Clear finds itself in a strong position to grab first innings points, sitting on 0-45 chasing Napoleons-Sebastopol's 183..
With Naps-Sebas in control, the departure of Sajith Dissanayaka (56) at 4-142 triggered a downfall with Mt Clear able to snare the remaining six wickets for 41 runs.
Nathan Hucker was the pick of the Mounties bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-20 off nine overs.
Matt Goonan (24*) and Jack Jeffrey (12*) are at the crease for the Mounties with the latter looking to add to his half-century from round five.
At Alfredton, Wendouree will be out to put on another clinical outing with the ball to claim first innings points after an unbeaten Heath Pyke century saw it post 8-261.
The Red Caps are coming off their best bowling performance in round five - Ash McCafferty (4-23) leading the way as his side dismissed East Ballarat for just 131.
The winless Two Swords have found runs hard to come by so far this season and are yet to eclipse 200.
Meanwhile, East Ballarat finds itself needing to perform with the bat after some late Josh Pegg fireworks (60 off 46 balls) pushed Golden Point to 7-295 - the highest score of the season so far.
Napoleons-Sebastopol: Daniel Scott (c), Jonah Healey, Dylan Price, Jack Goossens, Dylan Sexton, Dylan York, Lachlan Sheridan, Sajith Dissanayaka, Janath Tissera, Viraj Pushpakumara, Lachlan Storey, Nathan Doonan
Mt Clear: Jarrod Burns (c), Thomas Le Lievre, Grant Trevenen, John Butler, Zack Maple, Nathan Hucker, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Jacob Smith, Steven Nicholson, Matt Goonan
Buninyong: Harrison Bond (c), Bailey Ryan, Mitchell Tierney, Hudson Palmer, Ethan Giri, Geordie McLeod, Darcye Moloney, Rupinder Singh, David Anderson, Nicholas Schiemer, Campbell Palmer
Darley: Bradley Barnes (c), Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Liam Cornford, Rockey Hoey, Dayle Locke, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt
Golden Point: Joshua White (c), Lachlan Herring, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Leo Turnbull-Gent, Manjula De Zoysa, Lukas Pegg
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers (c), Harli Givvens, Harry Ganley, Mitchell Nicholson, Joshua Brown, Jai McHenry, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low, Tom Walton, Mitchell McKee, Adam Eddy
Wendouree: Ryan Simmonds(c), Heath Pyke, Mathew Begbie, Tom Batters, Lucas Argall, Tristan Maple, Sam Jackson, Liam Brady, Cole Roscholler, Ashley McCafferty, Monty Maloney, Liam Wood
Ballarat-Redan: Zac Jenkins(c), Jayden Hayes, Robert Hind, Max Riding, Matthew Aikman, Thevanireshan Rajendran, Jack Harwood, Toby Gilbey, Nathan Patrikeos, David Carton, Jack Landwehr
Darley: Bradley Barnes (c), Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Liam Cornford, Rockey Hoey, Dayle Locke, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt
Napoleons-Sebastopol: No team provided
MT CLEAR V WENDOUREE
Mt Clear: Jarrod Burns (c), Jacob Smith, Thomas Le Lievre, Matt Goonan, John Butler, Zack Maple, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Nathan Yates, Yo Mani
Wendouree: No team provided
Buninyong: No team provided
Brown Hill: Tom Bourke-Finn (c), Ryan Knowles, Jason Knowles, Kento Dobell, Fraser Hunt, Byron Wynd, Tom Appleton, Prabath Priyankara, Lincoln Koliba, Nathan Porter, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
