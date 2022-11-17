The Courier

Lions hope weather allows for outright win | Ballarat Cricket Association firsts teams

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
November 17 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darley quick Madushanka Ekanayaka has four wickets so far in Buninyong's second innings. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Darley will be hoping the weather holds off long enough to snare the two wickets it needs for an outright win and with it a strong chance to move to the top of the Ballarat Cricket Association ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.