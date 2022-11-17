Ballarat trainer Andrew Noblet believes Foxy Frida is ready to make a bold showing in Saturday's $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup, 2000m.
She finished fifth in last year's Cup and he believes she is better prepared for the listed assignment than she was a year ago.
"That was her first run over 2000m. She's proven herself at this distance now and she's answered a few questions since," Noblet said.
"Last year we had some feet problems with her and we got through all of them and raced well. This time she's come out of the paddock in good order and is running in better races."
Noblet is expecting the Cup to be more competitive than last year with him acknowledging the five-year-old, to be ridden by Patrick Moloney, is facing a big challenge.
"It is a stronger race than last year when COVID-19 restrictions meant a lot of horses weren't travelling," Noblet said.
"This year anyone who wants to be there is there. There's some horses coming in with some good form so she's got a task ahead of her that's for sure."
Noblet is not dwelling on Foxy Frida's "disappointing" last-start Matriarch Stakes result, when she finished down the track.
"We've had her vetted and everything has read up fine so you just have to take it as though she had a bad day," he said.
"We'd like to see her hitting the race with a better run under her belt, but I think we can just forget that one and hopefully she can get back into some form this time."
Having been based in Ballarat for two years after relocating from Caulfield, Noblet admitted what is now his hometown cup came with added emotion.
"I think every trainer wants to win their hometown cup," he said.
"It is a big day for Ballarat and a special race to win."
The Cup field has been reduced to 14 with the scratching of Longvillers, leaving premier trainer Chris Waller withy three runners
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.