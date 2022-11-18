THIS is what can help us be marathon-ready: stepping up to the challenge right in front of us.
Four-time Olympian and experienced international long distance runner Lisa Weightman has made clear she will join our cause, partly for fun and largely to help encourage people continue to get back moving in the sport she loves.
We have little more than three years to finely tune our game for hosting the Commonwealth Games marathon the City and our community championed hard to secure.
We talk a lot about our running culture and history in Ballarat. There is no doubting we have such riches - but we must keep building on this. We must back it up.
A prime step looms.
Melbourne-based Weightman's entry into Run for a Cause is a massive boost to Ballarat's biggest fun run and walk. Her entry in the community event, raising money for Ballarat Christmas Appeal, reinforces our city is a destination to run.
The unknown element is that Run has been sidelined to virtual tallies the past two years and, at its last mass start, was still an event in its early stages of replacing the highly popular Run Ballarat.
The strong likelihood of rain also looms as a threat.
These are the sorts of days when it counts most to be out on course, running or walking at your own pace in your own journey and part of a bigger movement.
This is not the first Ballarat fun run since the pandemic began - Ballarat Cycle Classic has managed to host half-marathons and a 16km event between COVID-19 waves - but the shorter Run for a Cause is vital to reinforcing our city on the running map.
Weightman told The Courier there was something special about running in Ballarat. The 43-year-old is known for training in the Creswick forest, near where her parents-in-law live, and said most people have got to recognise her on runs.
She enjoyed getting out in Ballarat, too.
"You run around Lake Wendouree or in Vic Park and when you pass a runner you always wave or cheer them on," Weightman said.
"I don't think you feel quite as strange running so much in Ballarat. There is a good running culture."
Like many, Weightman attributes Ballarat's running foundations to Olympian and 1994 Commonwealth Games marathon gold medallist Steve Moneghetti, who continues to set new personal running targets.
But the 2026 Commonwealth Games marathon cannot rest entirely on Moneghetti's name.
Hosting the marathon is about more than elite running or a handy tourism ploy. This is a chance to truly showcase Ballarat as more than one fun sporting day.
There are a lot of international runners who are well aware Ballarat is a running city - and if they are not yet aware, they soon will be.
Events like Run for a Cause can be the sorts of days that inspire a new generation of runners in realising it does not matter their age or how fast they run, it is about having a go and setting a personal challenge.
That should be the kind of Ballarat we continue to present to the world.
So, are you ready to take the next step?
