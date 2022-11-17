The Courier
Have Your Say

Miners Rest town plan: Have your say on future of Ballarat's booming north

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 18 2022 - 10:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arranmore Estate, Miners Rest. Picture by Adam Trafford.

If you love a big backyard and want to live in Ballarat's booming north, then the City council wants to hear from you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.