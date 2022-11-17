The Conservation Regulator is cracking down on unlawful dumping after a pile of more than 150 used tyres were found in the Enfield State Forest.
A member of the public reported the Monmouth Road mess on Sunday while officers were patrolling the area.
"It's illegal to dump tyres on public land as they can pose significant risks to the environment," an Office of the Conservation Regulator (OCR) spokesperson said.
"This includes chemicals within the tyres which can slowly leach into the ground.
"The tyres can also become a fire hazard and also impact wildlife habitat.
"The Conservation Regulator, as part of its role with public land, is monitoring the area in the Enfield State Forest and will support EPA with any investigation."
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning will now dispose of the tyres appropriately.
The OCR encouraged people to call their council, regional waste depot or the EPA to find out more about how to get rid of old tyres.
Anyone with information about Enfield mess - or other illegal tyre dumping - is encouraged to report it to the OCR via the DELWP on 136 186.
They can also call the EPA's pollution hotline on 1300 372 842.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
