Conservation Regulator called in after dumping at Enfield

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 4:30am
This pile of hundreds of tyres was reported in the Enfield State Forest on Sunday. Picture supplied.

The Conservation Regulator is cracking down on unlawful dumping after a pile of more than 150 used tyres were found in the Enfield State Forest.

