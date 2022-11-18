It's been a while since we've had full crowds at the Ballarat Cup, so it's been a while since we've had the colour on and off the track.
Gone, perhaps, are the days of the white Oakleys and white dress shoes combo - though we'll keep an eye out on Saturday - but Ballarat has always put on a good show.
This year's Fashions on the Field will be online only, with entrants asked to snap a photo in their outfit in front of a special backdrop at the cup and tag #ballaratfashions to be in the running for prizes like a night at The Views in Melbourne.
But for now, let's look back at races from previous years, from the bright sunshine for promenading, to the sudden storms that broke many a heel.
Keep an eye on thecourier.com.au for live coverage throughout the day on Saturday, including a new gallery of the best fashion and much more.
