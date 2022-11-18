In-form Atishu has been backed into favouritism for the $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup, 2000m, on Saturday.
The Chris Waller-trained Atishu is aiming to give mares back-to-back victories in the listed event.
Zayydani was last year the first mare to salute since Battocchi in 1997.
Atishu is a last-start winner of the group 2 $300,000 Matriarch Stakes on the last day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.
She carried 57kg in the mares classic - the same weight she has in the Ballarat Cup, which is over a distance she is unbeaten at in two starts.
Atishu is also well performed on rain-affected going, having won three times on soft tracks. The track was upgraded to a soft5 on Friday.
She was quoted at $3.60 with Sportsbet on Friday - being backed in from an opening quote of $6 - and $3.60 with bet365.
Bankers Choice from the Michael Moroney barn is next in betting at $4.50 and $4.60, after initially being installed as favourite.
Another of Wallers' runners Polly Grey is the only other runner in single figures at $8.50, after also coming for some support from punters, and $9.
Grandslam ($12) is the shortest priced of the Ballarat stables' hopes.
He is the only runner for the expansive stable of Melbourne Cup-winning combination Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, who have 200 horses based in Ballarat.
Maher and Eustace have tasted success in some of Australia's biggest races, such as the Cox Plate and this year's Melbourne Cup, but are yet to put their names on the Ballarat Cup honour roll.
Ballarat is also represented by Foxy Frida (trained by Andrew Noblet), Future Score (Matt Cumani) and Sirileo Miss (Symon Wilde).
The Warrnambool-based Wilde has a satellite stable in Ballarat with more than 20 boxes to complement his seaside headquarters.
Archie Alexander was the last Ballarat trainer to win the Cup, with Kiwia in 2019.
He followed Robert Smerdon with Grand Dreamer in 2017 and Darren Weir with Kiwia in 2018.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
