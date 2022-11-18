The Courier

Chris Waller saddles up favourite for $500,000 Ballarat Cup

By David Brehaut
Updated November 18 2022 - 7:48pm, first published 7:30pm
Ballarat Cup favourite returns to the mounting yard after winning theMatriarch Stakes at Flemington. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos.

In-form Atishu has been backed into favouritism for the $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup, 2000m, on Saturday.

