A Ballarat man was sitting in the back of a police divisional van after a violent altercation with his partner when he realised he had to change.
The man, who preferred to be known as John for this article, said he felt like a criminal when the drunken incident occurred in 2020 and his partner phoned the police for help.
John said on arrival, police officers separated him from his partner and followed him around his house while he collected his belongings.
They put the then-29-year-old in the divisional van, closed the door and drove to the Ballarat police cells.
"I felt like I shouldn't have been there, like I didn't belong there. I felt like a criminal but I am not a bad person. All these things were going through my head. I shouldn't be in this car, it was all a mistake," John said.
"Anyway, it led to me going in the right direction. It was a real eye opener. I was like, something had to change then. I don't want to go in the back of one of them again, that's for sure."
John was removed from the home he shared with his partner and stayed in a motel for almost a week after the incident.
He and his partner then went through the court process of a magistrate ordering an intervention order against John to protect his partner.
The police and court experience was powerful enough for John to realise he was at fault and to change his lifestyle.
The court mandated John to complete a 20-week men's behaviour change program at Cafs (Child and Family Services, Ballarat).
THE PROGRAM
John did not want to be part of the men's behaviour change program when he joined in early 2021.
But he said he remembered feeling the drive to change and the program brought a lot of things to attention he did not know he was doing in his relationship.
"At first I didn't want to be part of the program but after a couple of weeks I started taking valuable information away with me, things to work on and get better and things started getting better and better," John said.
"I just started to enjoy coming here and when it came to an end, I thought, 'what am I going to do on my Monday nights now?' "
Things are better than ever now and I would have to say this course really changed that. It definitely changed a lot.
Cafs men's behaviour change program director Terry, who did not want his surname published, has been with John since the beginning of his journey.
Terry said when men first joined the program, their resistance was pretty high and they blamed the woman or children for their violence.
"One of the keys in our program is to look at patriarchy and if I say patriarchy, usually most women can relate to that. But for most men, they have never heard of it because we are just raised to be the dominant gender so we're oblivious to it," Terry said.
"A lot of the program is bringing mental awareness to what patriarchy is and what it means for us as men and how we behave in relationships that are patriarchal, that is dominant."
Following White Ribbon Day on Friday, Cafs is drawing attention to programs that hold people who choose to use violence accountable for their actions in a continual effort to move the narrative away from blaming victim-survivors.
The release of the revised National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children supports the approach that victim-survivors are never responsible for the violence they are subjected to and those who choose to use violence should be the primary subject of scrutiny.
Cafs family violence and child wellbeing manager Tracey Savage said men using violence was based on power and control over women and children.
"In our programs we work with men who are using violence to control their partners and children. We establish safety plans and challenge the existing thoughts and beliefs that lead to the use of violence. Importantly we also work collaboratively with other organisations to keep women and children safe," Ms Savage said.
Cafs family violence team worked with more than 200 men and provided support to nearly 300 women, who are victim-survivors, in the last financial year.
ALCOHOL WAS THE TRIGGER
John was heavily intoxicated when the violent altercation occurred against his partner at their home.
He said the main trigger of his behaviour was alcohol, and his decision to self-medicate was linked to his childhood.
"That's where a lot of my violent outbursts came from. I used to punch things, break things, smash things, throw things, yell. I can pretty much pinpoint it on alcohol because when I started the (men's behaviour change) program I wasn't drinking at all. That is the trigger," John said.
"Mentally I have changed too. Alcohol used to be a dependency. I was definitely an alcoholic. I would have been drinking 10 beers a day, every day for three years. On the weekends it was more."
As part of the men's behaviour change program, one-on-one sessions investigate why participant's problems start in the first place and John's were tracked to his childhood.
He was six when his mother took him and his siblings away from his father, who was an extremely violent man and heavy drinker.
Although young, John absorbed his father's behaviour and soon found himself following in his footsteps.
Terry said there had been a lot or research on children's neuroscience, which showed babies were most affected by family violence.
"What we are now learning is that the most traumatised person in the house will be the baby, so in this case, the youngest was John," Terry said.
"John without even realising it, it's in his subconscious, when he goes in this relationship with his partner, what's he doing? He is drinking a lot and becoming violent.
"When you piece those two together it makes sense. We never excuse it and nor would John - we've got to own our stuff as men - but it helps us understand."
John's father was a paranoid schizophrenic and he last saw him about 18 years ago.
"You have to own your mistakes and realise what the problem is and it's usually you," John said.
The program brought to light a lot of the problems that were in my life, and I'm sure it does for a lot of other people, it just makes you realise.
"In seeing all the things you are doing wrong and talking to other blokes about it, you can take something from it. You have to want to take something from it. I think it was the fact that it shows you what you are doing wrong and it gives you the ability to change it."
Terry said a key part of the men's behaviour change program was to change the generational cycle. He said a lot of participants told him all men should do the program.
"A lot of men say to us this program should have been in schools and if they had this at school, their life would've been different. That's a powerful statement. I am always shocked when men say that to me," he said.
"Mandating men is the only way to go for us as men because of patriarchy. We think the problem is everywhere else."
FUTURE IS BETTER THAN EVER
John said he believed his partner, who is he still in a relationship with, and her children had seen him change.
"I really feel like I have changed and they can see the change. They are more connected with me. If I was out in the shed (drinking) they wouldn't come near me, they knew," he said.
"Unfortunately, I don't like to admit it, but I know what they have seen and they know what sort of person I was which I am not proud of but I think they have seen the change and it's really formed a much stronger bond."
He said a life-changing moment following the incident was when he want camping with his friends and family and did not drink alcohol.
Going camping without alcohol, there were so many memories I brought back as opposed to when I was drinking and I didn't remember.
"I found I had time to do more things with the kids, kayaking or fishing. I had time to do that because I wasn't sitting around drinking with my mates.
"That was really good. That was the first time and I don't see it as a bad thing."
He said he replaced his drinking with the gym and bike riding.
"You have to replace it with something healthy. You can't just stop it, you need something to fill that gap. You have to make time to do positive things for yourself.
"I was going the wrong way but now I have made a u-turn and I am going the right way."
JOHN'S MESSAGE TO OTHER MEN
John's message to other males struggling with a similar situation to his is to reach out to services.
"I hope they don't land themselves in a situation where they are mandated to be here but honestly if they were struggling or they've got problems, to contact Cafs. If they could reach out here that would be the best thing that could do. Have a chat to someone," he said.
"I know it's easy to pick up the phone but a lot of people don't know what to say. I feel like if I was struggling now I would know what to say. It's just taking that first step and having that group scenario, so it's not just all you talking about you, you hear about other people and you're not the only one who has things going on and struggling, abusing substances and drinking."
If John was in his partner's position, where she felt scared of him, he said he would phone the police straight away.
"I would have no hesitation to tell someone to call the police if it gets out of hand. She felt unsafe for a long time and she never really brought it up because I was drunk all the time. If she brought it up she knew I wouldn't like it.
"After that trouble, it all goes past, and you actually get some value from it."
Cafs men's behaviour change program currently operates in person sessions four nights per week and can be joined at any time at no charge.
There is currently no waitlist for the program. For more information contact Cafs on 1800 692 237.
