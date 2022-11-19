The Courier

Cafs men's behaviour change program continues effort to move away from blaming victim-survivors

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
November 20 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cafs men's behaviour change program director Terry has been helping Ballarat men through their journey. Picture by Adam Trafford

A Ballarat man was sitting in the back of a police divisional van after a violent altercation with his partner when he realised he had to change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.