GETTING out on course for the city's biggest running event is how Ballarat Clarendon College boarders are preparing to welcome new students to town.
Students from both College boarding houses will be out in force running or volunteering for Run for a Cause amid what is a special weekend on campus.
An activities program is in place to give new boarders, those who will join the houses next year, a taste of what to expect at College. Year 10 boarder Jameson Adams said Run for a Cause was a great way to do this.
"We're welcoming new boarders to the school and welcoming them to the Ballarat community," Jameson said. "We will have new boarders for years seven to 12."
Fellow year 10 boarders Hamish Dean and Portia Kaine said Run for a Cause also had an important focus this year with all money raised to support the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
They said Christmas was a hard time for some people and being involved in Run for a Cause was a way they could all pitch in and help.
Ballarat Christmas Appeal, now under the guidance of The Ballarat Foundation, works with welfare organisations St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare, Uniting Ballarat and the Salvation Army to directly support families most in need across the city.
RUN-SPIRATION
This is the first time in three years Run for a Cause will be live as a mass participation event at Victoria Park after being forced online as a virtual fundraising under pandemic conditions.
This is also the first time Run will have the added festive boost of the Christmas appeal for its cause.
About 50 boarders will be in action for the event on Sunday, with about half running and half volunteering.
Teams of students from Loreto College and Ballarat Grammar are also set to make an impact for the cause.
College also has a strong band of day students from its lunchtime run club preparing to run.
Lunchtime laps tends to be most popular with middle school students but Jameson, Hamish and Portia said it was fun a run a few laps with friends some lunchtimes.
The trio tends to run more in their own time out of school and look forward to being part of a bigger community group in the five-kilometre run this weekend.
MORE RUN-SPIRATION
The 5km event is open to runners and walkers. A 1km children's dash will also be in action.
Run for a Cause is also hosting a double-lap 10km run headlined by four-time Olympic distance runner Lisa Weightman, who is rebuilding her race after contesting the Berlin Marathon in September.
Courses in Victoria Park have been tweaked to ensure running and walking is on solid ground after spring flooding causing heavy conditions on ovals.
An events village will hold the start and finish line on Oak Avenue, near the inclusive playground.
Entries remain open until Saturday, 10pm at ballaratfoundation.org.au. There are no entries on the day.
