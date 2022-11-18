The Courier
What's on

Ballarat's Designfest to open gardens for charity

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated November 18 2022 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lidia Aitken, Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens committee member Lorraine Powell and Errard Hall garden designer Janene Byrne at Errard Hall ahead of Garden Designfest. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Eight gardens in the Ballarat area will open this weekend to help raise funds for charity, including youth mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.