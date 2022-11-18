Eight gardens in the Ballarat area will open this weekend to help raise funds for charity, including youth mental health.
Garden Designfest will support the Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens and Rotary Club of Ballarat West's contribution to the Ballarat Botanical Gardens' fernery.
Another focus of the weekend event is Youth Suicide Awareness, a community service project managed by Rotary.
It is hoped people get behind the fundraiser and visit the open gardens following the cancellation of November's SpringFest Sunday market, which was a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Ballarat.
Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens committee member Lorraine Powell encouraged people to visit the gardens, support the region's businesses along the way and enjoy the experiences offered at each garden.
The open gardens are located at Creswick, Buninyong, Scotsburn, Ballarat central, Ballarat North and Cardigan.
Designers of some of the open gardens will be available to speak with the public over the weekend.
"To be part of this is such an incredible opportunity for people who want to see good design practice and have a look and find the person who is going to design their next garden," Ms Powell said.
"The gardeners have been working incredibly hard under difficult circumstances in terms of the wet weather. The gardens are looking fabulous. The extra rain has made the gardens sparkle.
"We are really proud to be part of this event and I hope the community invites their friends."
Errard Hall is one of the eight gardens opening to the public this weekend.
The garden complements the grand period home, located in Errard Street, Ballarat central.
The garden's designer, Janene Byrne, said there had been a bit of work at the property in the lead up to Garden Designfest.
IN THE NEWS
She said there was a lot of aspects to the garden people would enjoy, including a cast iron water fountain, garden beds, pots and beautiful urns.
"As the wonderful custodians of Errard Hall, my clients are doing justice to this beautiful home by improving the surrounds it so richly deserves," Ms Byrne said.
Errard Hall will be offering Devonshire tea over the weekend to raise funds for the Rotary Club of Alfredton.
As part of Garden DesignFest, other gardens will be open at Euroa and the Macedon area.
Garden Designfest will be held on November 19 and 20 between 10am and 5pm. Entry can be paid at the property or tickets can be bought via gardendesignfest.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.