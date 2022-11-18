Quality signing for Bungaree

A Ballarat Football Netball League representative and VFL player is heading to Bungaree.
Ben Simpson is making the move from South Barwon in the Geelong Football Netball League, where he has played the past two seasons.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight is excited by the signing.
He said the experienced Simpson would add quality to the Demons' list.
Waight said Simpson had been to the fore throughout his junior days, playing representative football, and carried this on into his senior career.
He said he would complement the recruits Bungaree had already attracted - led by former CHFL best and fairest Joel Mahar, who was returning to the Demons after a premiership stint with East Point.
This will not be the first time Simpson has worn a Bungaree guernsey, with him playing an under-15 game in 2012.
Simpson grew up as an East Ballarat junior and spent 2014 and 2015 with North Ballarat Rebels in the TAC Cup under-18s.
He then earned a spot on the North Ballarat Roosters' VFL list and at the same time aligned with North Ballarat City in the BFNL.
Simpson played exclusively with City in 2018 and 2019, before going to South Barwon after the COVID-19 break.
Lake Wendouree's Robbie Emerson-Jones is also making the switch to Bungaree.
He is coming off his best season for the Lakers, having cemented a senior spot with 15 appearances at that level.
Emerson-Jones made his senior debut in 2018 and played a handful of senior games in 2019 and 2021 before consolidating under the coaching of Jack Fitzpatrick.
Waight said he was pleased with what Bungaree had been able to add and confident it would improve next season.
Meanwhile, Jack Oostendorp and Dakin Morris are leaving Bungaree.
Waight confirmed Oostendorp was heading to Sebastopol and Morris to Russells Creek near Warrnambool.
Oostendorp missed this year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury.
Morris leaves after two seasons with the Demons, having previously played with Heywood and Hamilton.
He chalked up 21 senior games in the two years at Bungaree.
The Demons are aiming to build on their seven wins and 10th position on the ladder of last season.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
